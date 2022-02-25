Colliers Securities Comments on OneSpan Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OSPN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.53.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $247,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

