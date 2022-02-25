Colliers Securities Weighs in on Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of SWIR opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

