Colony Group LLC Acquires 12,192 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

