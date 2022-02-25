Colony Group LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after acquiring an additional 566,434 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

