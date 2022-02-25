Colony Group LLC Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

