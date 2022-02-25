Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 28,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period.

Shares of EWY opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

