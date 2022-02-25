Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after acquiring an additional 382,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.