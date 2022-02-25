Colony Group LLC Buys 2,757 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,114,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after purchasing an additional 876,597 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,462,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 554,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,960,000.

EWY stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

