Colony Group LLC Buys 7,210 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

