Colony Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.14. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $32.04.

