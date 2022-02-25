Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,021 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.10.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,583. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.92.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.