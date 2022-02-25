Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,021 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $128.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

