Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $94,962,008,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

