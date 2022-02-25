Colony Group LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 63.84%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

