Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 211.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 71,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

