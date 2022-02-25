Colony Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 513.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 179.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

