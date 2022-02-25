Colony Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 310.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $14,334,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eBay by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,273 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 27.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

