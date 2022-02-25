Colony Group LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $266.06 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.05 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.