Colony Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $342.76 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

