Colony Group LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 441.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

