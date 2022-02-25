Colony Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 591.5% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.