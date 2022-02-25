Colony Group LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.36% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

