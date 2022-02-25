Colony Group LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 12.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $193.02 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

