Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $107.25.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

