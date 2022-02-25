Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $508.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.01 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

