Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,627,000 after purchasing an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,041,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

