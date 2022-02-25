Colony Group LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 305,544 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AON by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,325,000 after purchasing an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

AON opened at $288.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.78. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,581 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.