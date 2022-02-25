Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,285 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.