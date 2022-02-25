Colony Group LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,593 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.