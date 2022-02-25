Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 387.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 947,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 456,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,213,918. The company has a market cap of $209.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

