Comerica Bank Acquires 16,367 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.39% of Exponent worth $22,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,687,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.