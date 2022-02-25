Comerica Bank Acquires 57,334 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

