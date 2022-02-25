Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,286,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75.

