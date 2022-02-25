Comerica Bank Buys 58,805 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.27% of WEX worth $22,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WEX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in WEX by 6.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $232.07.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

