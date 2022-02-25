Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of GS opened at $340.19 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

