Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,216 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of Universal Health Services worth $22,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $136.39 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

