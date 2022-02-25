Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,555 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,496,000 after buying an additional 2,355,046 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 523,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

