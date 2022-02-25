Comerica Bank Has $19.04 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after acquiring an additional 892,876 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after acquiring an additional 695,521 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,956,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after acquiring an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $148.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

