Comerica Bank Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of V.F. worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 792.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,124 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 192,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.