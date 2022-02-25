Comerica Bank Has $21.98 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.73 and a 200-day moving average of $263.17. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

