Comerica Bank Has $24.82 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of Trex worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.13.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

