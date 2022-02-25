Comerica Bank Has $26.47 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Omnicell worth $26,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,138 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

