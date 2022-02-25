Comerica Bank Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $381.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.88 and its 200 day moving average is $441.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

