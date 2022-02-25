Comerica Bank Has $28.50 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,338 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Signature Bank worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $325.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.15. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

