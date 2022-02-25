Comerica Bank Has $30.73 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $102.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

