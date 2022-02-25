Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,627 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $81.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.