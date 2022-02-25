Comerica Bank Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $472.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $438.81 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.43.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

