Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $20,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $15,680,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

