Comerica Bank Sells 15,520 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.58% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $25,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,203 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,211,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,734,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 101,392 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

