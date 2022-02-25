Comerica Bank Sells 19,875 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock worth $5,473,765. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Shares of CB opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.84 and a 200-day moving average of $189.39.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

